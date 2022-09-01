 
Meghan Markle's claim about her marriage dismissed by South African celebrities

Meghan Markle is receiving backlash for comparing her marriage to Nelson Mandela's release.

In a latest interview with The Cut, Meghan reportedly said a South African cast member, suggested her marriage to Prince Harry sparked scenes of joy in South Africa similar to the 1990 release of anti-apartheid campaigner Nelson Mandela from prison.

Meghan said: "He looked at me, and he’s just like light. He said, 'I just need you to know: When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison.'"

According to UK's Daily Express Earlier, a man claiming to be the only South African cast member denied ever having met Meghan Markle.

The publication reported "Although there are thought to be no further South African actors starring in the film, there were other South African nationals involved in the movie who may have attended the premiere."

Express.co.uk said it South African singer, Lindiwe Mkhize, who sang Circle of Life in the 2019 remake and has also been an actor in the stage play, was also in attendance at the event.

Dr Kani said: "I have never met Meghan Markle.

"This seems like something of a faux pas by her.

"I have I have never met the Duchess at all.

"I am the only South African member of the cast and I did not attend the premiere in London."

