Thursday Sep 01 2022
Sympathetic US media turns against Meghan Markle

Marlene Koinig, an expert on the British royal family, said, the US media has been sympathetic towards Meghan Markle.

She was commenting on the coverage of Meghan Markle's latest interview.

"I was not expecting a front page from the New York post. Yes it is a Murdoch paper. This paper published photos of Meghan carrying Archie from school. People said she would sue. She didn’t because it didn’t violate privacy in the US. Us media has been far more sympathetic."

Journalist Richard Palmer said, 'The Duchess of Sussex’s Spotify podcasts have certainly created interest but, looking at The Washington Post and the New York Post, there is evidence to suggest her constant complaining and false claims are not going down as well with Americans as she might have hoped."

Meghan is receiving backlash for comparing her marriage to Nelson Mandela being free from prison.

She made the remarks during an interview with The CUT.

