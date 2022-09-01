Chris Rock should be held accountable for ‘horrible’ jokes: Nicole Simpson’s family

File Footage

Chris Rock’s “distasteful” joke about the highly publicised and brutal murder of Nicole Brown Simpson that shook the world in 1995 did not sit well with the deceased’s sister.



Nicole’s sis Tanya Brown, a mental health advocate and motivational speaker, slammed the comedian for “crossing the line” by cracking joke on such horrible crime.

In an interview with TMZ, Tanya said that the joke was not only not funny, but that it did not make any sense, adding that comparing Oscars slap to double murder is like comparing “apples to oranges.”

She went on to tell the outlet that the pain of her sister’s horrible murder is still fresh for their family and jokes like this are distasteful attempt at humour.

Tanya further said that the Everybody Hates Chris star should be held accountable for their tacky taste, the publication reported.

Later, in an Instagram post, Tanya wrote, “Nothing Is more lovely then to wake up on a Tuesday morning (Not) with TMZ calling you saying Chris Rock made a horrible ‘joke’ about Nicole.”

“BEYOND distasteful!” she added. “Nothing funny about his joke towards Jada as she suffers from a physical condition and nothing funny about equating an Oscar host invitation to a double homicide.”

“I always thought he was funny, but he crossed the line with this one. In other words, Y’all!!!! Stop using my sister, OJ and Ron part of your cricking comedy act. There are families behind this tragedy!”

For the unversed, Chris referenced the 1995 incident during a stand-up show at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix on Sunday.



The comedian said that he was asked to host the Academy Awards next year after he was smacked on stage by Will Smith for cracking a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

He referenced the 1995 murder case saying that going back to Oscars would be like asking Nicole “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before she was stabbed to death.

Nicole and a 25-year-old restaurant waiter Ron Goldman were ruthlessly killed in 1995 and their bodies were found outside her home in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

OJ Simpson, Simpson’s ex-husband and the former professional American football player, was accused of the murders, however, he was later acquitted of all charges.

Chris was also ripped for his joke on Twitter as one user wrote, “The more Chris Rock talks, the more you begin to see why Will Smith smacked fire outta him.”

“#WillSmith should’ve slapped #ChrisRock even harder for the (expletive) he is spewing,” one tweet read.