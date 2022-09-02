 
Meghan Markle's race understanding admission: CNN host voices disbelief at the Duchess

Don Lemon, CNN host, has said it was a "bit shocking" when Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle said how she only began to understand what it was like to be treated like a black woman when she started dating the Duke.

The former Suits actress was the first mixed-race person to tie the knot with a senior British royal in centuries when she married Diana's son Harry in 2018. 

The Duchess of Sussex, who quit as a senior working royal in 2020, sparked a royal crisis with her infamous Oprah interview, accusing an unnamed member of the royal family of making a racist comment about her son Archie's skin tone before he was born.

Lemon said she was speaking "from a place of privilege" when the Duchesse said her relationship with Harry led to more focus on her race than before in her most recent Spotify podcast with music icon Mariah Carey. 

Mr Lemon said: "In some ways, she’s saying that she had privilege and so therefore it didn’t apply to her because it never happened to her. Right?

"She was a mixed woman. People didn’t really know how to react to her. They didn’t know if she was black or white, but she didn’t get the full Black treatment because people weren’t sure that she was, you know, black.

"I think most African-Americans probably looked at her and said, 'oh, I know that’s a black woman,' but I think the larger culture may not have realised that.

"But [...] she is coming from is a place of privilege where she did not have to deal with racism until she married a white man. And she’s got all this criticism and all this attention.

"And suddenly she understood or understands what it’s like to be part of a group of people, especially women in this country or in Europe, who are discriminated against. So I think it was it was eye-opening for her. It’s certainly real."

The mother-of-two has seemingly lost interest in the US as the media is more likely to feature Kate Middleton and Prince William. Despite the fresh allegations from Meghan, the US media is warming more towards Duke and Duchess of Cambridges who remain loyal to the Queen.

