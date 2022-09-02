 
Brooklyn Beckham showers love on wife Nicola Peltz as they pack on PDA in another cosy snap

 Brooklyn Beckham showered love on his wife Nicola Peltz in his social media post and we can not stop gushing over their adorable chemistry.

The couple, who tied the knot earlier this year in April, were spotted getting cosy on Wednesday as Brooklyn shared a loved-up photo with his ladylove as he sweetly put his arms around her.

Nicola looked gorgeous in a pink PVC dress and gloves and had her hair blown out and styled while accessorizing with dangly silver earrings after a recent photoshoot.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Meanwhile, Brooklyn looked dapper in a comfortable grey jumper and jeans as he hugged her and took the selfie.

He wrote in the caption: 'You are the most amazing person in the world and I am the luckiest person in the world to be able to live my life with you xx. You have the most amazing heart!'

Nicola also took to her Instagram Story to share a snap of her beau as they watched a movie together.

This comes after Brooklyn put his culinary skills to the test as he showed his legions of social media followers his recipe for making homemade pizza recently. 


