Friday Sep 02 2022
Amber Heard 'mouth piece' Eve Barlow admits she keeps star from 'killing' herself

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Amber Heard alleged girlfriend Eve Barlow spoke about her struggles of dealing with the actress.

Heard, who lost the April defamation lawsuit against ex-husband Johnny Depp, is at an all-time low in her life, admits her 'mouth piece' Eve.

Speaking to The Sod's Law podcast in July, the self-proclaimed Zionist shared that she spends most of her time dealing with Heard's legal team and PR.

"You hope that people understand that you have a heart and soul and that you have your own life," began Eve.

She added: "What I am finding so difficult to digest at the moment is this kind of lose awareness that I have in few moments between dealing with legal, dealing with PR and just helping Amber not feel like she wants to kill herself."

The statement came ahead of Heard and Eve's August trip to Israel, where the duo sparked marriage rumours.

