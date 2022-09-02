Netflix teases upcoming series 'The Swimmers' with release date cast, more

Netflix brings a new movie for its viewers The Swimmers and it is based on two brave refugee sisters Yusra and Sara Mardini, who make history through sports.

The Swimmers will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on September 8 2022, and will later drop on Netflix on 23 November 2022.

The sisters share a love of swimming that keeps them bound together, and it pushes them to risk everything to make it to the 2016 Rio Olympics.





CAST:

Matthias Schweighofer

James Krishna Floyd

Ali Suliman

Manal Issa

Victoria Valcheva

Bridgitta Roy

Dritan Kastrati

Alfredo Tavares

Nathalie Issa





The teaser shows how the duo is celebrating with their loved ones and spending time with family members, who were suffering from the aftereffects of war.

Check out the below:







