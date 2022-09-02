 
entertainment
Lilibet or Archie: Whom Meghan Markle loves more?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle seemingly prefers her son Archie over daughter Lilibet, royal experts are discussing it.

Following the launch of her podcast, a panel of royal commentators including Dan Wootton and others discussed Meghan, her son Archie and daughter Lilibet’s relations on the GB news.

During the discussion, panelist Rebecca Reid said: "Do you think Lilibet is going to be upset? It's called the Archie Foundation, the podcast's called Archetypes, where's all the Lilibet merch?"

Also, the official website, Meghan and Harry, launched after moving to US was named Archewell.

As per Archewell, the Archewell Foundation is an impact-driven non-profit created by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The core purpose is to uplift and unite communities — local and global, online and offline — one act of compassion at a time.

