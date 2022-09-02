 
Jennifer Lopez details ‘unexpected setbacks’ threatened her fairytale wedding in Georgia

Jennifer Lopez has shared some romantic details of her and husband Ben Affleck’s gorgeous Georgia wedding festivities and left fans in awe.

In the latest edition of her On the JLo newsletter – published on Thursday, the Marry Me starlet shared details about the ‘unexpected setbacks’ that threatened to ruin her wedding to Affleck.

“It had rained at sunset every day that week. Everyone was worried about the heat, the aptly named ‘love bugs,’ the details, would the guests all arrive on time, etc. — not to mention the thunder and lightning that arrived almost on cue each day at the exact time the ceremony was supposed to start that Saturday,” the Hustlers star wrote.

“Oh, and all of us caught a stomach bug and were recuperating ‘til late in the week, that, and along with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a doozie of a wedding weekend,” she revealed.

After exchanging vows in an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in July, J.Lo and Affleck walked down the aisle yet again at Affleck’s Georgia estate on Aug. 20.

J.Lo also unveiled her jaw-dropping gorgeous look from an all-white wedding ceremony, in which she said ‘I do’ in a trio of gorgeous custom dresses by Ralph Lauren and over $2 million in jewelry.

