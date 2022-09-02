 
entertainment
Friday Sep 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Ghislaine Maxwell is 'gifted' luxury job in jail, has done 'Shawshank Redemption'

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Ghislaine Maxwell has seemingly got herself a privileged job in the prison.

The convicted sex trafficker is working in the legal department at FCI Tallahassee in Florida.

During her past time, she has a desk job at managing the distribution of legal forms.

The socialite works in a matching khaki trousers and shirt.

A source said: “Many of the girls were p***** at how she swanned in and was given such a plum job.

“They joke she has done a Shawshank Redemption and landed on her feet with her library gig.

“There are girls inside who have washed thousands of floors, peeled thousands of vegetables, done all manner of things, including keeping their noses clean, hoping for such a gig. Yet Ghislaine is gifted it.”

The source added: “She is highly intelligent. The IQ of most of in there, you can imagine, is low, but all the girls know you have to earn the right for such a job.”

More From Entertainment:

Emilia Clarke replaces Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’? Fan-made poster sparks frenzy

Emilia Clarke replaces Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’? Fan-made poster sparks frenzy

Meghan Markle branded ‘Hollywood trophy wife’ to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle branded ‘Hollywood trophy wife’ to Prince Harry
Nicola Peltz asked Victoria Beckham to design wedding dress with no intention of wearing it

Nicola Peltz asked Victoria Beckham to design wedding dress with no intention of wearing it
Amber Heard ‘renting’ baby Oonagh amid Johnny Depp battle

Amber Heard ‘renting’ baby Oonagh amid Johnny Depp battle
Jennifer Lopez details ‘unexpected setbacks’ threatened her fairytale wedding in Georgia

Jennifer Lopez details ‘unexpected setbacks’ threatened her fairytale wedding in Georgia
Nicola Peltz reportedly left wedding reception crying over tribute for Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz reportedly left wedding reception crying over tribute for Victoria Beckham

Britney Spears accuses ex-Kevin Federline of doing drugs, being a ‘hypocrite’

Britney Spears accuses ex-Kevin Federline of doing drugs, being a ‘hypocrite’
BTS RM, Balming Tiger collab ‘SEXY NUKIM' MV out now: Check out

BTS RM, Balming Tiger collab ‘SEXY NUKIM' MV out now: Check out
Meghan Markle ‘taking away royal fantasy’ with Archetypes

Meghan Markle ‘taking away royal fantasy’ with Archetypes
BTS Jungkook gets surprise visit from Jin on his birthday: Watch

BTS Jungkook gets surprise visit from Jin on his birthday: Watch
Princess Diana’s bodyguard spills on ‘what really killed her’

Princess Diana’s bodyguard spills on ‘what really killed her’

Latest

view all