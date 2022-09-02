Ghislaine Maxwell is 'gifted' luxury job in jail, has done 'Shawshank Redemption'

Ghislaine Maxwell has seemingly got herself a privileged job in the prison.



The convicted sex trafficker is working in the legal department at FCI Tallahassee in Florida.

During her past time, she has a desk job at managing the distribution of legal forms.

The socialite works in a matching khaki trousers and shirt.

A source said: “Many of the girls were p***** at how she swanned in and was given such a plum job.

“They joke she has done a Shawshank Redemption and landed on her feet with her library gig.

“There are girls inside who have washed thousands of floors, peeled thousands of vegetables, done all manner of things, including keeping their noses clean, hoping for such a gig. Yet Ghislaine is gifted it.”

The source added: “She is highly intelligent. The IQ of most of in there, you can imagine, is low, but all the girls know you have to earn the right for such a job.”