Saturday Sep 03 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry arrive in UK without Lilibet, Archie

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle arrived in UK on Saturday morning without their children, it is reported.

According to the Hello magazine, Meghan and Harry landed in Britain via a commercial flight after the Duke was criticized for using a private jet recently.

The report further claims, Archie and Lilibet did not appear to be with their parents for the visit.

It is Meghan and Harry’s first visit to UK since Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee celebrations in June this year.

Their return to British soil was confirmed by spokesperson for the couple in August saying at the time: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September."

