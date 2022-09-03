 
Hollywood
Saturday Sep 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift stuns in silver dress at VMA 2022

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

Taylor Swift stuns in silver dress at VMA 2022
Taylor Swift stuns in silver dress at VMA 2022

On Sunday, August 28th, 2022, Taylor Swift took home three awards for her video, “All Too Well: The Short Film”, at the MTV Video Music Awards. The singer dazzled at the red carpet dressed in an Oscar de la Renta chandelier minidress.

Moreover, Swifties were quick to point out major Easter eggs from her dress. The piece was actually a reference to the metallic silver dress she wore to the 2009 VMAs, when Kanye West famously interrupted her speech, which was exactly 13 years ago (13, another Easter egg). Fan are fully aware that 13 is Taylor’s favourite number.

Taylor Swift stuns in silver dress at VMA 2022

The dress was also a nod to her silver jewel-encrusted dress while she was lying filled with diamonds in the “Look What You Made Me do” video which came out in 2017. 

The song is believed to be written about Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s the wife, after the West made a controversial video for his song “Famous” targeting Taylor Swift. Kim K had threatened to release a voice recording they took of a phone call between Swift and West (during which Swift allegedly approved the lyrics that she later complained about).

More From Hollywood:

Cole Sprouse posts the cutest birthday wish for girlfriend Ari Fournier

Cole Sprouse posts the cutest birthday wish for girlfriend Ari Fournier
Avril Lavigne gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Avril Lavigne gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Indian brothers escape leopard after smacking birthday cake on its face

Indian brothers escape leopard after smacking birthday cake on its face
Marilyn Manson loses fans after disturbing allegations

Marilyn Manson loses fans after disturbing allegations
Zendaya pays rich tribute to Cicely Tyson

Zendaya pays rich tribute to Cicely Tyson
Nick Jonas ecstatic as his two songs reach one billion total audience spins on iHeartRadio

Nick Jonas ecstatic as his two songs reach one billion total audience spins on iHeartRadio
Kim Kardashian over the moon as son Saint speaks Japanese

Kim Kardashian over the moon as son Saint speaks Japanese
Meghan Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney gets candid about mental health struggles

Meghan Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney gets candid about mental health struggles
Kourtney Kardashian dating Travis Barker?

Kourtney Kardashian dating Travis Barker?
Cardi B gets ‘really sad’ when it rains heavily in Los Angeles: Here’s Why

Cardi B gets ‘really sad’ when it rains heavily in Los Angeles: Here’s Why
Jennifer Lopez thanks fans for love as she marks 20th anniversary of her 2nd studio album ‘J.Lo’

Jennifer Lopez thanks fans for love as she marks 20th anniversary of her 2nd studio album ‘J.Lo’
Shakira over the moon as her ‘Girl Like Me’ hits 200 million views on YouTube

Shakira over the moon as her ‘Girl Like Me’ hits 200 million views on YouTube

Latest

view all