Taylor Swift stuns in silver dress at VMA 2022

On Sunday, August 28th, 2022, Taylor Swift took home three awards for her video, “All Too Well: The Short Film”, at the MTV Video Music Awards. The singer dazzled at the red carpet dressed in an Oscar de la Renta chandelier minidress.

Moreover, Swifties were quick to point out major Easter eggs from her dress. The piece was actually a reference to the metallic silver dress she wore to the 2009 VMAs, when Kanye West famously interrupted her speech, which was exactly 13 years ago (13, another Easter egg). Fan are fully aware that 13 is Taylor’s favourite number.



The dress was also a nod to her silver jewel-encrusted dress while she was lying filled with diamonds in the “Look What You Made Me do” video which came out in 2017.

The song is believed to be written about Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s the wife, after the West made a controversial video for his song “Famous” targeting Taylor Swift. Kim K had threatened to release a voice recording they took of a phone call between Swift and West (during which Swift allegedly approved the lyrics that she later complained about).