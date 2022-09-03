Top 10 trending movies & TV series on Netflix: Full List

The streaming giant Netflix has overtaken the entertainment landscape with exciting new releases and below are some of the most popular shows currently trending across the globe.

From popular TV shows to movies and even family-friendly entertainment, Netflix appears to carry it all.





TV Shows:

Echoes

I Am a Killer

Partner Track

The Sandman

High Heat

Stranger Things

Selling the OC

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Virgin River

Never Have I Ever





Movies:

Love in the Villa

Me Time

Collateral

I Came By

This is 40

Loving Adults

Snow White & the Huntsman

Sing 2

Resident Evil: Retribution

That’s Amor





Kids:

Sing 2

COComelon

Junior Baking Show

The Cuphead Show!

Instant Dream Home

Sam & Cat

Henry Danger

Barbie: Mermaid Power

Home

Lost Ollie



