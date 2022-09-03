 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 03 2022
Top 10 trending movies & TV series on Netflix: Full List

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

The streaming giant Netflix has overtaken the entertainment landscape with exciting new releases and below are some of the most popular shows currently trending across the globe.

From popular TV shows to movies and even family-friendly entertainment, Netflix appears to carry it all.


TV Shows:

  • Echoes
  • I Am a Killer
  • Partner Track
  • The Sandman
  • High Heat
  • Stranger Things
  • Selling the OC
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure
  • Virgin River
  • Never Have I Ever


Movies:

  • Love in the Villa
  • Me Time
  • Collateral
  • I Came By
  • This is 40
  • Loving Adults
  • Snow White & the Huntsman
  • Sing 2
  • Resident Evil: Retribution
  • That’s Amor


Kids:

  • Sing 2
  • COComelon
  • Junior Baking Show
  • The Cuphead Show!
  • Instant Dream Home
  • Sam & Cat
  • Henry Danger
  • Barbie: Mermaid Power
  • Home
  • Lost Ollie


