Emily Ratajkowski not on speaking terms with ex Sebastian amid rumoured Brad Pitt romance

Emily Ratajkowski is not speaking to her estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and has gotten an apartment to get away from him amid romance rumours with Brad Pitt.

The Gone Girl actor has no communication with Sebastian and the two only communicate via nanny, a source spilled to Us Weekly.

“She got an apartment downtown to get away from her ex and start her new life,” the insider shared. “They’re only speaking to each other through the nanny.”

“She isn’t speaking to him because of his infidelity, he isn’t speaking to her because he feels she was checked out of their relationship for the last year,” the insider continued.

The former flames have not publically announced their split but the model fueled the rumours of their breakup by “liking” a series of tweets about the producer allegedly being unfaithful.

As per recent report by OK! Magazine, the mother of one has already moved on with Hollywood heartthrob and ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt.

The Fight Club star is said to be “secretly dating” Emily, who he has been crushing on since 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party, an insider told the outlet.

"Obviously, she was off-limits back then," the source said. "She was happily married [to Sebastian Bear-McClard}, and Brad respected that."

"He asked her out, and she said yes. She's always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?” the insider shared.