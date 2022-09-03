 
entertainment
Willow Smith sheds light on why she had decided to shave her head

Willow Smith sheds light on why she had decided to shave her head

Will Smith's daughter Willow Smith has recently opened up about her “radical decision” to shave her head, which has nothing to do with her “music” or “artistic style”.

“I like to see a glare on my scalp, a bounce of light, said the Whip My Hair hit-maker in a recent interview with Glamour UK.

The Transparent Soul singer continued, “Shaving my head is maybe the most radical thing I have done in the name of beauty.”

Reflecting on her decision, the 21-year-old noted, “While growing up, there were a lot of layers in my relationship with my hair and skin as a Black woman and it was definitely a learning curve.”

The crooner revealed that she’s “experimenting with her looks” depending on her mood.

“However, I am feeling, I like to do that. I don’t really like to think about it too much,” remarked the singer.

She added, “I love to be free with it. I think just being me sometimes is radical.”

