Sunday Sep 04 2022
Pete Davidson 'deserves better', fans says Kim Kardashian was not the one

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

Pete Davidson is receving fan love with her latest viral photo.

The 28-year-old comedian was spotted with a bunch of girls in a new picture taken in New York City. 

It is not confirmed whether the girls were his female co-stars of a bunch of fans.

For his day out, the former Saturday Night Live star wore a white zip-up hoodie and black sunglasses.

Commenting on the picture on Reddit, fans lauded the star for breaking up with Kim Kardashian.

"Pete recently in NY happily out of Kim and Kanye's drama."

Another replied: "I just know for sure he dumped Kim and that makes me happy."

"Good for him. He deserves better and I'm sorry, Kim ain't it," a third added.

"Sadly Kanye still gonna drag him regardless," one wrote.

