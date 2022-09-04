BTS Jungkook's unique birthday celebrations in Pakistan: In Photos

Check out the different ways in which people of Pakistan celebrated BTS Jungkook's birthday

BTS is one of the widely known K-Pop boy bands having international recognition and a huge fan following across the globe.

While every member of the group has their own fan base, Jungkook has a massive ARMY around the globe who never leave him, especially on important days.



Jungkook turned 25 on September 1, and his fans around the world, including in Pakistan celebrated his birthday in the most unique way.

Some glimpses of Jungkook's birthday celebration across cities:

Karachi

According to the Dawn Images, unique posters were seen on public transportation, wishing the singer 'Happy Jungkook Day.'



Lahore

In honor of his birthday, a medical camp was arranged in Lahore which offered free-of-cost treatment and around 350 patients received a proper checkup, according to the tweets of the fans.

Bahawalpur

Landmarks in Bahawalpur lit up to celebrate the BTS star's special day with videos streaming on the rooftops as soon as the clock chimed at 8 pm in Pakistan (which meant 12 am in Seoul).

Multan

With a similar video being played as in Bahawalpur, the streets of Multan's Gulgasht Colony filled up with 150 digital street post billboards and LED lights to wish Jungkook on his special day.



