Why did Meghan Markle create controversy ahead of UK visit?

Meghan Markle's shocking claims in new podcast and interview, before her and Harry's visit to the UK, gave birth to many question as to why she created controversy instead of healing the old wounds.



Days before her return to the UK, in the second episode of the Archetypes podcast, titled “The Duality of Diva”, Meghan told Carey: “You’re not treated as a Black woman. You’re not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between.”

“I mean, if there’s any time in my life that it’s been more focused on my race, it’s only once I started dating my husband,” Meghan replied, referencing her relationship with Prince Harry. “Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman. Because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman. And things really shifted.”

In her interview with The Cut, Meghan touched on Prince Charles and Harry's relationship and dubbed herself as 'the real princess', which also sparked reactions.



Some royal fans and experts slammed the Duchess for her claims, while others accused her of provoking and dragging the some senior royals to her game she allegedly planned to gain more attention or to remain in the spotlight.



Meghan, somehow gained popularity with her claims and gave a positive push to her ratings in the US before Kate and William's visit to the country. While, royal fan in the UK, slammed the Duchess over her allegations.

In April, Harry faced backlash for his statement that he made sure that Queen Elizabeth had the "right people around her" and was "protected" when he met the British monarch during a rare visit to Europe.