Monday Sep 05 2022
Meghan Markle and Harry arrive in UK on their own aircraft?

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's arrival in the United Kingdom has started a debate whether the couple used a commercial flight or they owned the aircraft.

When a commentator said there must be pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex if they flew commercial, some royal fans argued that the airport they chose for landing does not suggest they arrived via commercial flight.

A social media user shared details of the flights operated at the Farnborough Airport.

Check out the details below: 

