Monday Sep 05 2022
Meghan Markle ‘upset’ the royal hierarchy ‘just by existing’?

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Meghan Markle feels she’s been ‘disrupting’ the Royal Family ‘simply by existing’.

Meghan Markle issued this shocking revelation in her latest interview with The Cut about racism, the Royal Family and her relationship with Prince Harry.

In the interview, she made a shocking admission and revealed that she was “upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy just by existing.”

There, she even added how much ‘effort’ she put in to ‘forgive’, all while slipping in a jibe about her ‘forced silence on matters’.

This bombshell interview has come nearly a year after the explosive Oprah chat back in 2021.

At the time she was quoted telling the TV host, “Look, I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially because I know how much loss he has suffered, but I knew that if I didn't say it, then I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

