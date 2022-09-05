‘Stranger Things’ music supervisor bags Emmy for Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’

Netflix’s blockbuster hit series Stranger Things has won the Emmy Award at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards for Outstanding Music Supervision.

Series’ music supervisor Nora Felder bagged an Emmy award for the episode Chapter Four: Dear Billy which includes the classic song by Kate Bush, Running Up That Hill.

It’s the fourth time the show was nominated for the award and the first time the show has won.

Upon release of the season four of the horror sci-fi series earlier this year, the song surged in popularity and made the 80s iconic song a hit again.

The song started getting the top spots on the music charts including the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time and reached No. 1 on the UK singles chart and on iTunes as well.

By July, the video of the song had hit 100 million YouTube views. Stranger Things season four also served as resurgence in popularity for Metallica’s Master of Puppets.