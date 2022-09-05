 
entertainment
Monday Sep 05 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Stranger Things’ music supervisor bags Emmy for Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

‘Stranger Things’ music supervisor bags Emmy for Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’
‘Stranger Things’ music supervisor bags Emmy for Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’

Netflix’s blockbuster hit series Stranger Things has won the Emmy Award at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards for Outstanding Music Supervision.

Series’ music supervisor Nora Felder bagged an Emmy award for the episode Chapter Four: Dear Billy which includes the classic song by Kate Bush, Running Up That Hill.

It’s the fourth time the show was nominated for the award and the first time the show has won.

Upon release of the season four of the horror sci-fi series earlier this year, the song surged in popularity and made the 80s iconic song a hit again.

The song started getting the top spots on the music charts including the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time and reached No. 1 on the UK singles chart and on iTunes as well.

By July, the video of the song had hit 100 million YouTube views. Stranger Things season four also served as resurgence in popularity for Metallica’s Master of Puppets.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck grace Malibu Chili Cook-Off with their stunning presence

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck grace Malibu Chili Cook-Off with their stunning presence

John Legend discusses Kanye West fall-out: ‘Values and character matters’

John Legend discusses Kanye West fall-out: ‘Values and character matters’
'Saadhay 14 August': Wake-up call for people living and struggling in free Pakistan

'Saadhay 14 August': Wake-up call for people living and struggling in free Pakistan
Rihanna’s kind gesture towards restaurant staff wins hearts: Deets inside

Rihanna’s kind gesture towards restaurant staff wins hearts: Deets inside
Princess Diana’s former bodyguard believes she could’ve prevented ‘Megxit’

Princess Diana’s former bodyguard believes she could’ve prevented ‘Megxit’

Amber Heard’s PR team has emails leaked: ‘Phots of bruises are fake’

Amber Heard’s PR team has emails leaked: ‘Phots of bruises are fake’
Jordan Peterson responds to Olivia Wilde’s remarks over Chris Pine’s character

Jordan Peterson responds to Olivia Wilde’s remarks over Chris Pine’s character
Armie Hammer’s accuser speaks out against House of Hammer creators

Armie Hammer’s accuser speaks out against House of Hammer creators
Shakira, Gerard Pique to face each other in court if they fail to reach settlement

Shakira, Gerard Pique to face each other in court if they fail to reach settlement

Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg’s movie Me Time receive worst rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg’s movie Me Time receive worst rating on Rotten Tomatoes
Meghan Markle needs an ‘intervention’: ‘Can’t handle it!’

Meghan Markle needs an ‘intervention’: ‘Can’t handle it!’
Kylie Jenner sets temperature soaring with glammed up snap, drops surprise for fans

Kylie Jenner sets temperature soaring with glammed up snap, drops surprise for fans

Latest

view all