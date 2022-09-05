 
entertainment
Monday Sep 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Rihanna’s kind gesture towards restaurant staff wins hearts: Deets inside

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Rihanna’s kind gesture towards restaurant staff wins hearts: Deets inside
Rihanna’s kind gesture towards restaurant staff wins hearts: Deets inside

Rihanna earned respects after she kindly helped restaurant staff tidy up following her girls' night out as she made them stay open past closing time.

A source spilled to Page Six that the Diamonds hit-maker along with a group of her friends stayed late at Caviar Russe, Michelin-starred restaurant, to enjoy few late-night bites.

The insider said that the Fenty Beauty founder and her gal pays ordered champagne and Sashimi bites at the restaurant and stayed there until 2 a.m.

Sporting an oversized No Limit Records jersey paired with a pair of baggy jeans, the singer-actor looked gorgeous as usual while she wore lace-up pointy-toe heels.

RiRi completed her look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and carried a small red bag for her outing as her gorgeous black hair were left open with bangs touching her forehead.

Picture Credits: Page Six
Picture Credits: Page Six

The source told the outlet that before leaving the eatery, Rihanna was “seen helping the waitstaff clean up and push the bar stools back into place since she stayed so late.”

More From Entertainment:

'Saadhay 14 August': Wake-up call for people living and struggling in free Pakistan

'Saadhay 14 August': Wake-up call for people living and struggling in free Pakistan
Amber Heard’s PR team has emails leaked: ‘Phots of bruises are fake’

Amber Heard’s PR team has emails leaked: ‘Phots of bruises are fake’
Jordan Peterson responds to Olivia Wilde’s remarks over Chris Pine’s character

Jordan Peterson responds to Olivia Wilde’s remarks over Chris Pine’s character
Armie Hammer’s accuser speaks out against House of Hammer creators

Armie Hammer’s accuser speaks out against House of Hammer creators
‘Stranger Things’ music supervisor bags Emmy for Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’

‘Stranger Things’ music supervisor bags Emmy for Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’
Shakira, Gerard Pique to face each other in court if they fail to reach settlement

Shakira, Gerard Pique to face each other in court if they fail to reach settlement

Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg’s movie Me Time receive worst rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg’s movie Me Time receive worst rating on Rotten Tomatoes
Meghan Markle needs an ‘intervention’: ‘Can’t handle it!’

Meghan Markle needs an ‘intervention’: ‘Can’t handle it!’
Kylie Jenner sets temperature soaring with glammed up snap, drops surprise for fans

Kylie Jenner sets temperature soaring with glammed up snap, drops surprise for fans

Victoria Beckham appears relaxed while enjoying boat ride amid Nicola Peltz feud

Victoria Beckham appears relaxed while enjoying boat ride amid Nicola Peltz feud
Prince Harry's plans to mend ties with William disrupted by Meghan?

Prince Harry's plans to mend ties with William disrupted by Meghan?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry attacking a man that ‘can’t defend himself’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry attacking a man that ‘can’t defend himself’

Latest

view all