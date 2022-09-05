 
entertainment
Monday Sep 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West breaks silence on fake Kim Kardashian’s diarrhea post

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Kanye West is taking a moment to clarify a doctored post about Kim Kardashian and her bathroom habits.

The 45-year-old rapper shared a viral post that was made to look like it came from him but, in fact, did not.

He reshared the post, writing along with it: 'This was not from me. Someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny.

On Sunday 'Ye shut down a meme that read 'Kim has diarrhea a lot. Like way more than a normal person should have it,' covering his ex-wife's name with a thick pink smudge.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

As he shared it to his Instagram account sandwiched between an onslaught of other posts, he set the record straight that it was not him who wrote it.

The music artist took the opportunity to clarify another post that was misunderstood to have been written by him.

He added in the caption, 'I know you guys gonna be disappointed but I actually didn’t write the teeet that said ‘Friends wasn’t funny either’ but I wish I had I’d love to know who thought of that I like to post comments.'

It comes after West updated his followers about the state of things between him and Kim as they argued over their children's education.


More From Entertainment:

‘Scared’ Duchess Camilla ‘living in dread’ of Prince Harry

‘Scared’ Duchess Camilla ‘living in dread’ of Prince Harry
Olivia Wilde avoids Shia LaBeouf question during press conference

Olivia Wilde avoids Shia LaBeouf question during press conference
Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima welcomes baby boy with Andre Lemmers

Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima welcomes baby boy with Andre Lemmers
Stray Kids' Felix shows love to his fans on Instagram

Stray Kids' Felix shows love to his fans on Instagram
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone steps outside in style after split

Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone steps outside in style after split
‘Delusional’ Meghan Markle condemned by Palace aides that ‘don’t wanna serve her’

‘Delusional’ Meghan Markle condemned by Palace aides that ‘don’t wanna serve her’
‘Staggering’ Meghan Markle savaged over racism allegation

‘Staggering’ Meghan Markle savaged over racism allegation
Prince Harry ‘scared’ for Archie, Lilibet’s safety in the UK

Prince Harry ‘scared’ for Archie, Lilibet’s safety in the UK
Pete Davidson learns his romance with Kim Kardashian was ‘not meant to be’

Pete Davidson learns his romance with Kim Kardashian was ‘not meant to be’
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck grace Malibu Chili Cook-Off with their stunning presence

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck grace Malibu Chili Cook-Off with their stunning presence

John Legend discusses Kanye West fall-out: ‘Values and character matters’

John Legend discusses Kanye West fall-out: ‘Values and character matters’
'Saadhay 14 August': Wake-up call for people living, struggling in free Pakistan

'Saadhay 14 August': Wake-up call for people living, struggling in free Pakistan

Latest

view all