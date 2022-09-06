'Vulnerable' Prince Harry looks up to Meghan Markle to escape 'horror trap'

Prince Harry finds comfort and confidence in his better-half Meghan Markle, says expert.

Speaking to Palace Confidential, historian Dr Tessa Dunlop reveals the Duke of Sussex is a 'vulnerable' man led by 'horrors' of his past.



Dr Dunlop said: "Families are complicated.

"Harry is, he's a vunerable lad.

"This week, we've had the anniversary, 25th anniversary of Diana's death.

"We need to remember the horror that that underlay that.

Dr Dunlop later added about Queen Elizabeth II's documentary that cameo out "just a couple of years before Diana died".

She noted that the tone of the biography was "anti-Diana" and "scarred" Harry for his life.

She added: "He looks to Meghan for strength, for resourcefulness, for a way out of something that he trapped in."

