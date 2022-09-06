 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 06 2022
Prince Harry seemed ‘awkward’ while Meghan shined like a ‘rockstar’ at Manchester event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in UK to attend several charity events this week.

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the One Young World Summit in Manchester, where Meghan delivered her first speech since stepping down from the royal duties in 2020.

The duchess said in her speech said, "It is very nice to be back in the UK.” She received immense praise from the audience with some saying that she stole the show with her confident appearance.

A body language expert has pointed out that Meghan looked ‘regal and elegant’ at the summit as compared to Prince Harry, who ‘was riddled with signals of anxiety and awkwardness.’

Speaking to The Sun, Judi James said the duchess handled the event "like a rock star" while Harry appeared "awkward and bashful."

"Meghan arrived down the steps between the audience like a rock star, hand in hand with a more bashful looking Harry and giving sweet baby-waves to the fans on either side," she said.

For the event, Meghan wore a gorgeous Valentino red blouse with matching wide-legged trousers. While, Harry “literally folded his jacket across his torso at one point, checked his tie several times and hiked his pants or fiddled with his shirt or cuffs,” said James.

James said that Meghan, throughout her speech, expressed love for Harry, nothing that the duke’s “underlying body language rituals suggested high levels of tension and anxiety underlying the confident and hard-hitting delivery."

