Angelina Jolie looks like an angel as she steps out in white T-shirt & flared silky slacks

Tuesday Sep 06 2022
Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie showed off her stunning look in a causal outfit as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Sunday with her son Pax Thien amid her ongoing divorce battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The 47-year-old star put her killer curves on display in a white T-shirt and black flared silky slacks.

The Academy Award winner was spotted with her son Pax to pick up a dog bed and other supplies, looking smashing as ever as she added inches to her height with matching platform sandals.

Pax - whom Angelina and estranged third husband Brad Pitt adopted in 2007 - sported an Awake NY paisley-purple cap with a beige T-shirt, black baggy pants, and white canvas shoes.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Last month, Jolie told People that Pax 'worked hard' shooting stills on the Italian set of her fifth feature directorial effort Without Blood where he worked in the assistant director department.

The trauma drama - starring Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir - is a big-screen adaptation of Alessandro Baricco's 2002 novel, which 'had a profound effect on the Eternals action star.

'I read it right as I was going through the beginning of a very dark time in my life. I read it in the month that followed my divorce [in 2016],' Angelina told Variety last month.


