Shah Rukh Khan planning to revamp Govinda's 'Dulhe Raja'?

Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly looking to remake the Govinda-starrer 'Dulhe Raja'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's production banner Red Chillies Entertainment has reportedly acquired the rights of Govinda-starrer Dulhe Raja.

According to a source cited by Pinkvilla, “Very few know that Shah Rukh Khan is indeed a big fan of the comedy genre and Dulhe Raja is one of those popcorn entertainers that he likes."

"When one of the associates suggested the idea of acquiring the blanket rights of Dulhe Raja, SRK was game on for the idea."

The source further added that a team will now decide on how to explore Dulhe Raja for today’s audience.

“The satellite and digital rights also rest with SRK and his company that would now sell it to the partners and reaps rich returns from renewal of license."

As per reports, the writer for Salman Khan's next film is hired for the task.

“In fact, Farhad Samji, who is presently working with Salman Khan on Kabhi Bhai Kabhi Jaan, has been working on a draft of Dulhe Raja. He has been advised to make a fresh screenplay by retaining the world of the original and its work in progress at the moment,” the source informed.

Dulhe Raja is reputed as one of Govinda’s most fun films that starred Kader Khan, Prem Chopra, Johnny Lever, Asrani, Viju Khote, and Mohnish Behl among others.

