Tuesday Sep 06 2022
Britney Spears says ‘I don't believe in God anymore’ after son Jayden bombshell interview

Tuesday Sep 06, 2022

Britney Spears lashed out at her son Jayden after his recent bombshell interview, noting she is now an atheist due to family torment.

Taking to Instagram, Monday, the Toxic hit-maker shared a voice note and gave more insights into her complicated relationship with sons Jayden and Sean Preston, and her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

The singer, 40, said to Jayden, 15: 'You were just like my other family. You secretly loved looking at me like something was wrong with me,' before asking, 'Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad 40 grand a month?'

Spears then talked about becoming an atheist due to what she's endured in her conservatorship, which ended last year, and how she's been treated by her kids and family, stating that her father Jamie, 70, 'Needs to be in jail for the rest of his life.'

'Honestly, my dad needs to be in jail for the rest of his life. But like I said, God would not allow that to happen to me if a God existed. I don't believe in God anymore because of the way my children and my family have treated me. There is nothing to believe anymore. I'm an atheist y'all,' Spears stated.

The star appeared to be responding to Jayden's recent interview with ITV News, where he claimed his tarnished relationship with the chart-topper can be fixed, however it's going to take 'a lot of time'. 


