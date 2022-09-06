 
Tuesday Sep 06 2022
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja to host a grand naming ceremony for son?

Tuesday Sep 06, 2022

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja will reportedly host a naming ceremony soon for their new born
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are reportedly planning on hosting a grand event to reveal the name of their new born baby boy. 

As per Bollywood Life,  "the couple is planning on inviting their close family members and friends in the event and will then reveal the name of their baby boy."

As per the reports, the event is going to take place after Ganpati Visarjan.

Previously, Sonam’s baby shower couldn’t take place as the there was a surge in COVID cases.

Actor/choreographer Farah Khan also revealed at the time that a simple lunch was organized instead of a lavish event and only close friends were invited, reported ETimes. 

Sonam and Anand welcomed a baby boy on August 20, 2022. Both the parents announced the news via Instagram, writing: “On 20.08.2022, we welcome our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts.”

