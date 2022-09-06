 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 06 2022
Jennifer Garner gets her groove on amid her ex Ben Affleck's whirlwind romance with new wife Lopez

Hollywood's charming actress Jennifer Garner could not control her emotions and appeared to be a dancing queen while watching Natalie Portman's soccer club Angel City on Monday.

Jennifer Garner was in high spirits as she got her groove on at a soccer match in Los Angeles amid her ex Ben Affleck's romantic outing with her new wife Jennifer Lopez.

The 50-year-old looked playful and fun-loving as she boogied on the side of the pitch at the Banc of California Stadium. 

She appeared to be a dancing queen in front of a crowed. Her amazing  gestures come just weeks after her ex-husband Ben Affleck married Jennifer Lopez in two high-profile ceremonies in Las Vegas and Georgia.

Jennifer Garner cut a casual figure in a beige T-shirt, cream wide-leg pants and a black and gold belt. She pushed back her brunette locks and wore sunglasses to elevate her look.

She garnered massive praise from the onlookers as she punched the air and swung her hips at the game during the women's football match.

