Tuesday Sep 06 2022
Lily Anne Harrison gives birth to first child with 'Twilight' star Peter Facinelli

Tuesday Sep 06, 2022

Lily Anne Harrison has welcomed her first child with her husband, Peter Facinelli.

The couple announced it on social media with the proud papa sharing the news on social media writing, 'Happy "Labor" Day Sept 5th, 2022.'

The post was next to a precious black and white photo of the newborn grasping the 48-year-old Twilight actor's finger.

The new mom, 33, shared the same snap in her Instagram stories.

This is the first child for The Vanished star, 30, and the fourth for Peter.

The 13 Minutes actor shares three children; Luca, 25, Lola 19, and Fiona, 15 with former wife Jennie Garth, 50.

The congratulations began flowing in shortly after Peter shared the good news.

Lilly Anne's sister, model Kate Harrison exclaimed, 'Love you three !!' Australian actress Sarah Wynter wrote, ' Sending so much love to you both. You are going to give this baby such love.

