Wednesday Sep 07 2022
Meghan Markle forced to hire ‘private doctor’ during UK trip?

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly have a private doctor equipped with a full medical kit travelling with them as they visit charity events and engagements in the UK and Germany, reported Mirror UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the UK on Saturday and made their way to the German city of Dusseldorf on Tuesday, September 6, after making their public appearance in UK on Monday, September 5.

While Harry and Meghan are reported to have a ‘ring of steel’ of security around them during their travels, recent reports have suggested that the couple not only have security guards and vehicles but also a private doctor and a full medical kit in their entourage.

As per a police source quoted in The Mail Online, road blocks went up in Dusseldorf during Harry and Meghan’s time in the city during which they met with potentials competitors for the Invictus Games, and kicked off the one-year countdown to the 2023 games. 


