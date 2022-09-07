 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Fans speculate about Kim Kardashian's new beau

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Fans speculate about Kim Kardashians new beau

Kim Kardashian has left fans guessing about her next partner as she broke off her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson after nine months together.

The 41-year-old star's fans have been keeping an eye out for the man who could be the Kardashian's new beau, and rumours have been spreading over the last few days.

Just a few weeks ago it was revealed that Kim Kardashian was looking for a man who was older than her ex-boyfriend Davidson, but now the model has added one more requirement to the list for her perfect man.

Kim's fans and some media persons are speculating that she has set her sights on entrepreneur Elon Musk as her new partner.

Musk, who reportedly dated Amber Heard from 2016 to 2018, has never shown his interest in the Kardashians star.

The world's richest man Elon Musk would not ben an easy prey for Kim Kardashian who's finding a perfect man for her future journey.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles admits he ‘plays pretend’ while acting in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Harry Styles admits he ‘plays pretend’ while acting in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
Nirvana wins lawsuit over man who appeared as naked baby on ‘Nevermind’

Nirvana wins lawsuit over man who appeared as naked baby on ‘Nevermind’
Harry Styles, Chris Pine drama hits the roof as Pine reacts to viral video

Harry Styles, Chris Pine drama hits the roof as Pine reacts to viral video
Meghan Markle forced to hire ‘private doctor’ during UK trip?

Meghan Markle forced to hire ‘private doctor’ during UK trip?
Meghan Markle ‘would rather stay in hotel than at Frogmore’ with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle ‘would rather stay in hotel than at Frogmore’ with Prince Harry
Where is Amber Heard?

Where is Amber Heard?
Lily Anne Harrison gives birth to first child with 'Twilight' star Peter Facinelli

Lily Anne Harrison gives birth to first child with 'Twilight' star Peter Facinelli
Vicky Kaushal spotted filming around hills for 'Sam Bahadur': See pictures

Vicky Kaushal spotted filming around hills for 'Sam Bahadur': See pictures
Jennifer Garner gets her groove on amid her ex Ben Affleck's whirlwind romance with new wife Lopez

Jennifer Garner gets her groove on amid her ex Ben Affleck's whirlwind romance with new wife Lopez
Kim Kardashian heaps praises on ex Pete Davidson, calls him a 'cutie'

Kim Kardashian heaps praises on ex Pete Davidson, calls him a 'cutie'

Venice Red Carpet: Florence Pugh makes 'remarkable' moment with her grandma

Venice Red Carpet: Florence Pugh makes 'remarkable' moment with her grandma

Jennifer Lawrence ‘worked to mend’ her relationship with her dad over differing political views

Jennifer Lawrence ‘worked to mend’ her relationship with her dad over differing political views

Latest

view all