Fans speculate about Kim Kardashian's new beau

Kim Kardashian has left fans guessing about her next partner as she broke off her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson after nine months together.

The 41-year-old star's fans have been keeping an eye out for the man who could be the Kardashian's new beau, and rumours have been spreading over the last few days.



Just a few weeks ago it was revealed that Kim Kardashian was looking for a man who was older than her ex-boyfriend Davidson, but now the model has added one more requirement to the list for her perfect man.

Kim's fans and some media persons are speculating that she has set her sights on entrepreneur Elon Musk as her new partner.

Musk, who reportedly dated Amber Heard from 2016 to 2018, has never shown his interest in the Kardashians star.

The world's richest man Elon Musk would not ben an easy prey for Kim Kardashian who's finding a perfect man for her future journey.