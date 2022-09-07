 
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
Web Desk

'Large bruise on Queen Elizabeth's hand' leaves royal fans worried

Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

 Queen Elizabeth received Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle on Tuesday.

According to the Royal Family's official social media accounts, the Queen "asked her to form a new Administration."

Sharing a picture of the two, a social media post said, "Ms. Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury."

Commenting on the Queen's picture with the prime minister, royal biographer Angela Levin said, "Why has the Queen got such a large bruise on her hand. I wonder if Her Majesty has been having injections."

Hundreds of people noticed the marks on the monacrh's hand and expressed concern over her health.

