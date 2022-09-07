Netflix upcoming movie 'Wendell & Wild', tale of animated demons, trailer, release date, cast list 

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022
Netflix has a surprise for animated movie lovers on coming Halloween.
The streaming giant shared the official trailer for the upcoming horror comedy movie Wendell & Wild. The animated film will premiere in selected theatres on October 21, 2022. It will be released on Netflix on October 28, 2022.
Wendell & Wild is an upcoming American stop-motion animated dark-comedy horror film. The story of the movie is based on Selick and Clay McLeod Chapman's unpublished book of the same name.
The film is directed by Henry Selick.