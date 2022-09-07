Netflix upcoming movie 'Wendell & Wild', tale of animated demons, trailer, release date, cast list

Netflix has a surprise for animated movie lovers on coming Halloween.

The streaming giant shared the official trailer for the upcoming horror comedy movie Wendell & Wild. The animated film will premiere in selected theatres on October 21, 2022. It will be released on Netflix on October 28, 2022.

Wendell & Wild is an upcoming American stop-motion animated dark-comedy horror film. The story of the movie is based on Selick and Clay McLeod Chapman's unpublished book of the same name.

The film is directed by Henry Selick.







Voice Cast List:

Keegan-Michael Key (Wendell)

Jordan Peele (Wild)

Lyric Ross (Kat Elliot)

Angela Bassett (Helley)

James Hong (Father Bests)

Sam Zelaya (Raul)

Tamara Smart (Siobhan)

Seema Virdi (Sloane)

Ramona Young (Sweetie)

Ving Rhames (Buffalo Belzer)

Michele Mariana (Daley)





Check out the Trailer:







