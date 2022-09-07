 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix upcoming movie 'Wendell & Wild', tale of animated demons, trailer, release date, cast list

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Netflix upcoming movie Wendell & Wild, tale of animated demons, trailer, release date, cast list
Netflix upcoming movie 'Wendell & Wild', tale of animated demons, trailer, release date, cast list 

Netflix has a surprise for animated movie lovers on coming Halloween.

The streaming giant shared the official trailer for the upcoming horror comedy movie Wendell & Wild. The animated film will premiere in selected theatres on October 21, 2022. It will be released on Netflix on October 28, 2022.

Wendell & Wild is an upcoming American stop-motion animated dark-comedy horror film. The story of the movie is based on Selick and Clay McLeod Chapman's unpublished book of the same name.

The film is directed by Henry Selick.


Voice Cast List:

  • Keegan-Michael Key (Wendell)
  • Jordan Peele (Wild)
  • Lyric Ross (Kat Elliot)
  • Angela Bassett (Helley)
  • James Hong (Father Bests)
  • Sam Zelaya (Raul)
  • Tamara Smart (Siobhan)
  • Seema Virdi (Sloane)
  • Ramona Young (Sweetie)
  • Ving Rhames (Buffalo Belzer)
  • Michele Mariana (Daley)


Check out the Trailer:



More From Entertainment:

Akon alludes Michael Jackson’s obsession with work played crucial part in his death

Akon alludes Michael Jackson’s obsession with work played crucial part in his death
New York returns $19 mn of stolen art to Italy

New York returns $19 mn of stolen art to Italy
Kanye West mocked by Courteney Cox for saying ‘Friends’ ‘wasn’t funny’

Kanye West mocked by Courteney Cox for saying ‘Friends’ ‘wasn’t funny’

Meghan Markle brands her young self 'ugly duckling': 'Massive frizzy hair'

Meghan Markle brands her young self 'ugly duckling': 'Massive frizzy hair'
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez is back in the court again

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez is back in the court again
Kim Kardashian drops bombshell hint at reunion with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian drops bombshell hint at reunion with Pete Davidson
Gisele Bündchen ‘still hasn’t patched up’ with husband Tom Brady: Sources

Gisele Bündchen ‘still hasn’t patched up’ with husband Tom Brady: Sources
Prince William, Harry’s cousin makes his father ‘prouder’

Prince William, Harry’s cousin makes his father ‘prouder’
Meghan Markle’s ulterior motives for UK visit leaked

Meghan Markle’s ulterior motives for UK visit leaked
Mindy Kaling shares her true feelings for Meghan Markle’s podcast

Mindy Kaling shares her true feelings for Meghan Markle’s podcast
Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’ debuts at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100

Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’ debuts at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100
Lea Michele gets multiple standing ovations in Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’

Lea Michele gets multiple standing ovations in Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’

Latest

view all