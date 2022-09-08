Kourtney Kardashian gets SLAMMED on social media after becoming a 'sustainability ambassador'

Kourtney Kardashian is now getting bashed online after her appointment as a 'sustainability ambassador' for the fast fashion brand BooHoo.

The 42-year-old beauty was announced as the new ambassador of the UK-based fashion retailer on Tuesday, teaming up with the brand on a partnership focused on sustainable, conscious practices which will see the launch of two 46 limited edition piece collections.

After the collaboration was announced social media went into overdrive, pointing out the Kardashian's family reputation for excess, while some slammed Boohoo for using the celebrity association to 'greenwash' its reputation, following public criticism of its business practices.

The reality star, 43, said in a statement on Tuesday, 'When boohoo first approached me with this idea that was all about sustainability and style, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet.



'There's still lots of work to be done and improvements to be made, but I truly believe that any progress we can make when it comes to sustainability is a step in the right direction and will open up the conversation for future advancements,' Kardashian added

