 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson was tired of 'pathetic love drama' with Kim: 'Would not last'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson rel reason of breakup is predicted by the latter's friend.

Johnny Potenza believes it was the comedian who parted ways with the mother-of-four because he understood 'it would not last.'

Speaking to The Sun, he said: "She’s 20 years older, she has four kids and she was married to Kanye West who was always making trouble for them.

“Kanye was picking fights and calling him names. For a man his age it was childish – a pathetic love drama. Most of the people I know in Staten Island were saying it wouldn’t last."

He added: "Everyone was shocked he was dating Kim, who is a very classy woman. Pete always lived like a regular guy his age."

Kim and Pete began dating in October 2021. After a whirlwind romance, the couple called it quits in August this year.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles makes cheeky joke on spitting Chris Pine: 'Did he or did he not?'

Harry Styles makes cheeky joke on spitting Chris Pine: 'Did he or did he not?'
Leonardo DiCaprio ex in splits over baseless 'ageist' romance rumours: 'Puh-lease'

Leonardo DiCaprio ex in splits over baseless 'ageist' romance rumours: 'Puh-lease'
'Rings of Power' issues statement on racism against cast members of color

'Rings of Power' issues statement on racism against cast members of color
Queen, who had a large bruise on her hand, calls off meeting after 'full day' for UK's new PM

Queen, who had a large bruise on her hand, calls off meeting after 'full day' for UK's new PM
George Clooney, Julia Roberts reunite

George Clooney, Julia Roberts reunite
Prince Harry mocked over his shoes

Prince Harry mocked over his shoes

Hugh Jackman talks about 'The Son's

Hugh Jackman talks about 'The Son's

Amber Heard believes she lost as Johnny Depp had Camille Vasquez

Amber Heard believes she lost as Johnny Depp had Camille Vasquez

Harry flashes fake smile as Meghan dominates Manchester event

Harry flashes fake smile as Meghan dominates Manchester event
Kim Kardashian looks unrecognisable as she channels her inner glamour model

Kim Kardashian looks unrecognisable as she channels her inner glamour model
Will Prince Harry offer an olive branch apology to Charles and William?

Will Prince Harry offer an olive branch apology to Charles and William?
Queen postpones crucial meeting on doctors' advise amid health crisis

Queen postpones crucial meeting on doctors' advise amid health crisis

Latest

view all