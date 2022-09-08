Pete Davidson was tired of 'pathetic love drama' with Kim: 'Would not last'

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson rel reason of breakup is predicted by the latter's friend.



Johnny Potenza believes it was the comedian who parted ways with the mother-of-four because he understood 'it would not last.'



Speaking to The Sun, he said: "She’s 20 years older, she has four kids and she was married to Kanye West who was always making trouble for them.



“Kanye was picking fights and calling him names. For a man his age it was childish – a pathetic love drama. Most of the people I know in Staten Island were saying it wouldn’t last."

He added: "Everyone was shocked he was dating Kim, who is a very classy woman. Pete always lived like a regular guy his age."



Kim and Pete began dating in October 2021. After a whirlwind romance, the couple called it quits in August this year.