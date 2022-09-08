Netflix releases official trailer of 'The Good Nurse' with release date, cast, and more

Thursday Sep 08, 2022
Netflix has just released the first official trailer for the upcoming movie The Good Nurse which is scheduled to release on October 26, 2022.
A criminal murder mystery story is based on a novel written by Charles Graeber of the same name.
The Good Nurse is a true tale of madness and murder which is directed by famous filmmaker Tobias Lindholm and stars Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain.
The upcoming movie narrates a story of a serial killer nurse who is said to have killed up to 400 people during her 16-year career in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
She killed patients by giving them lethal amounts of insulin and other potentially lethal medications.