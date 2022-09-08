Queen Elizabeth delays virtual Privy Council meeting following medical advice

Queen Elizabeth has delayed a virtual meeting of the Privy Council – due to be held on Wednesday – after doctors advised her to rest, Buckingham Palace said.

Royal doctors have advised the British monarch, 96, to take rest after ‘a full day’ on Tuesday. She will remain at Balmoral Castle and the latest advice does not involve a hospital stay, as per the Palace statement.

Queen Elizabeth had a busy Tuesday, in which she accepted the resignation of prime minister Boris Johnson before appointing Liz Truss as his successor to form a new government.

In a statement, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said, "After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors’ advice to rest."

"This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged."

The virtual Privy Council meeting was scheduled to see the new prime minister take her oath as First Lord of the Treasury as well as members of the Cabinet accepting their positions.

The Queen has been dealing with mobility issues since October 2021.