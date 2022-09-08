 
entertainment
Idris Elba shoots down rumours of him playing James Bond

Idris Elba is not delighted by the barrage of questions asking him whether he would play the iconic M16 agent James Bond, reported Deadline.

The Beast actor quashed the rumours saying, “It is not a goal for my career. I don’t think that, you know, playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals.”

The actor continued, “It will definitely satisfy the will of a nation. I’m not gonna lie, every corner of the world I go, and I’m talking about different cultures, they always go ‘Bond,’ and I feel it is beyond me at this junction. It’s beyond me. You know, it’s not a question of, should I, do I, will I. It is what the will of the nation dictates sometimes.”

“I’m not that guy, but in everyone’s world I might be. And that – job done. Because the truth is, you know, a lot of people are really seeing Idris playing Bond as the ‘alternative Bond.’ And as long as that alternative is existing, that’s great for the growth of casting.”

The rumours about Elba playing Bond became rife when producer Barbara Broccoli earlier stated that the next Bond could belong to any ethnicity or race.

This led many to speculate that the next Bond could be played by Elba as the 'first black bond'. 

