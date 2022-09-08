Prince Louis appears determined rather than ‘nervous’ on first day at school

Prince Louis caught everyone’s attention as he was pictured accompanying his siblings Prince George and Prince Charlotte on their first day at Lambrook School in Berkshire.

Prince William and Kate Middleton left royal fans swooning over their bond with Cambridge kids as they arrived at their £13,000 private school near Windsor.

Weighing in on the royal’s body language, expert Judi James told Fabulous Magazine that the youngest royal appeared determined rather than nervous as he embarked on the new journey.

“Louis’ eyes are fixed forward but his expression is one of determination rather than nervousness about the first day at school,” the expert said.

Comparing Louis’ body language to that of Prince George on his first day at primary school at Thomas’ Battersea in 2017, Judi said: “George was of course an only child before he became the big brother to Charlotte and Louis.”

“His first day might have been emotional thanks to the way Kate was ill with morning sickness.

“There will always be more tension from the parent when it’s the first school day for the first-born child.”

Princess Charlotte, on the other hand, displayed “higher levels of confidence and sociability than her older brother,” the expert expressed.

“But she did need some coaxing to come out of her shell initially, hanging back as she held her mum’s hand and even hiding behind Kate’s arm,” she added.