 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to ‘appease’ Netflix

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to ‘appease’ Netflix
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to ‘appease’ Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return trip to the UK has been blasted for its ‘anterior motives’ behind the scenes, with many experts accusing the couple of wanting to appease ‘the one that signs their checks’.

This claim has been issued by royal expert Kinsey Schofield, in her latest chat with the Daily Star.

The host for the ToDiForDaily podcast host began by telling the publication, “I do think that this trip is something that perhaps Meghan was excited about.”

She even went on to add, “I think this is one of those cases where really Meghan is excited about going to the UK because this is her time to shine.”

The commentator and TV presenter also alleged that the ‘only reason’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even made the visit over to the UK is because, they “need content.”

“Let's not forget there are a lot of expectations from Spotify and Netflix, so they have got content that they have to create. I do wonder if the motivation ultimately is to create content and to continue to elevate themselves.”

Before concluding she also added, “They are visiting because they have to have that connection to the Royal Family to continue to monetise their brand.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez considering retirement?

Jennifer Lopez considering retirement?
Meghan Markle branded as a ‘terrible businessperson’ by Bethenny Frankel

Meghan Markle branded as a ‘terrible businessperson’ by Bethenny Frankel
Prince Louis appears determined rather than ‘nervous’ on first day at school

Prince Louis appears determined rather than ‘nervous’ on first day at school
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde didn’t walk ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Venice premiere for THIS reason

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde didn’t walk ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Venice premiere for THIS reason

Princess Charlotte leaves onlookers surprised with cheeky response to aide

Princess Charlotte leaves onlookers surprised with cheeky response to aide
Anna Kendrick opens up on suffering ‘emotional abuse’ in past relationship: ‘My fault’

Anna Kendrick opens up on suffering ‘emotional abuse’ in past relationship: ‘My fault’

‘What's Love Got To Do With It?’: Trailer for Jemima Goldsmith’s movie released

‘What's Love Got To Do With It?’: Trailer for Jemima Goldsmith’s movie released
Meghan Markle rejected 'big sleepover' invitation from Queen at Balmoral

Meghan Markle rejected 'big sleepover' invitation from Queen at Balmoral
Kim Kardashian showers praises on Pete Davidson in post-split interview

Kim Kardashian showers praises on Pete Davidson in post-split interview
Jennifer Lawrence reveals having two miscarriages while reflecting on Roe v Wade reversal

Jennifer Lawrence reveals having two miscarriages while reflecting on Roe v Wade reversal
Idris Elba shoots down rumours of him playing James Bond

Idris Elba shoots down rumours of him playing James Bond
Prince Harry waits for 'accountability', many lines were crossed by William: Scobie

Prince Harry waits for 'accountability', many lines were crossed by William: Scobie

Latest

view all