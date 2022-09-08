Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to ‘appease’ Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return trip to the UK has been blasted for its ‘anterior motives’ behind the scenes, with many experts accusing the couple of wanting to appease ‘the one that signs their checks’.

This claim has been issued by royal expert Kinsey Schofield, in her latest chat with the Daily Star.

The host for the ToDiForDaily podcast host began by telling the publication, “I do think that this trip is something that perhaps Meghan was excited about.”

She even went on to add, “I think this is one of those cases where really Meghan is excited about going to the UK because this is her time to shine.”

The commentator and TV presenter also alleged that the ‘only reason’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even made the visit over to the UK is because, they “need content.”

“Let's not forget there are a lot of expectations from Spotify and Netflix, so they have got content that they have to create. I do wonder if the motivation ultimately is to create content and to continue to elevate themselves.”

Before concluding she also added, “They are visiting because they have to have that connection to the Royal Family to continue to monetise their brand.”