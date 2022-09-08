 
Ozzy Osbourne defends his wife Sharon over racist allegations

Ozzy Osbourne recently extended his support to his wife Sharon against racist allegations.

According to Variety magazine, Ozzy and Sharon appeared on Good Morning America and opened up about his wife’s dismissal from 2021 The Talk show after she was called “racist” by netizens for defending Piers Morgan comments about Meghan Markle on the show.

A year later, Sharon spoke up about this incident, saying, “What happened to me. The way I felt about it. The amount of time it took me mentally to get over it. And just to show I have — got over it.”

Musician, on the other hand, asserted, “When you’re accused of that, by saying, ‘I’m not racist,’ it’s like being accused of [being] a pedophile.”

“It’s one of those things now that you — by saying you’re not, they think you are more. It’s like — it’s a stigma,” he noted.

Sharon however added that she had no “regrets” about what she said on her exited show.

Meanwhile, Sharon and Ozzy’s documentary series Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back set to premiere this month on Fox Nation.

