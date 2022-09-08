Queen Elizabeth sparks leukaemia concerns: report

Queen Elizabeth has sparked a vast amount of concern and fear among her loyal fans, especially after pictures of her with bruised hands started circulating online.

A graduate of Harvard University and Baylor University College of Medicine, Dr Gabriel Mirkin issued this warning.

He began by telling Radar Online, “In an elderly woman like her, bruising that’s not the result of trauma points to the loss of clotting component and indicates a blood cancer, like leukaemia or lymphoma.”

“Leukemia kills because it leaves you defenceless against germs and cancer cells,” he explained.

“It also causes your body to produce fewer red blood cells, which carry oxygen to the heart and brain — leaving you anaemic. This can also cause clotting and heart failure.”