Queen Elizabeth monitored ‘around the clock’ after ‘concerning health signs leaked’

Thursday Sep 08 2022
Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly been put on “around the clock” watch as experts point towards “noticeable concerning signs.”

Royal expert Michael Begasse issued this statement in response to Queen Elizabeth’s health woes, with RTL Today.

He started off by addressing the Queen’s purple fingers and was quoted saying, “Since the reception of the new British Prime Minister on Tuesday, I too have been worrying a lot about the current state of health of the Queen.”

Read More: Live Updates on Queen Elizabeth Health: Monarch under 'medical supervision' at Balmoral

“Especially the blue backs of her hands and the snow-white fingertips were very noticeable.”

“They are watching the Queen around the clock. These are precautionary measures published by the palace because the Queen is, after all, the country's head of state.”

Before concluding he also added, “Only the royal doctors currently know whether new physical complaints have arisen that go beyond the mobility problems so often cited in recent months.”

