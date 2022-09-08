Prince William, Andrew, Edward land in Aberdeen while Harry and Meghan arrive separately

Prince Andrew, Edward his wife Sophie and Prince William have landed in Scotland while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed separately to see the ailing Queen amid her health fears.

The four royals' plane touched down at Aberdeen Airport before they were whisked off in cars towards Balmoral.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are also said to be on their way to see the monarch. The senior royals will join Prince Charles and Princess Anne who are already with their mother.

The family has dropped everything to rush to the royal estate after Buckingham Palace released a concerning statement this morning.