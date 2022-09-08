 
Thursday Sep 08 2022
Queen's health fears: Prince Andrew, William and other royals come together at a difficult time

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Queens health fears: Prince Andrew, William and other royals come together at a difficult time

Queen Elizabeth's family came together at a difficult time, making their way from across the country to be with the ailing monarch at Balmoral.

Prince William was seen arriving  with his uncles Prince Andrew and Prince Edward and Prince Edward’s wife Sophie.

Queen's sons, daughters, grandchildren and in-laws as well as public figures are gathering around her at a difficult time.

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, has remained in Windsor as her and William's children have had their first full day at a new school,

Prince Harry is on his way separately, but not accompanied by his wife Meghan, according to their spokeswoman.

