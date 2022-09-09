Prince Charles - New King - will be known as Charles III

With the sad demise of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son Charles has ascended the throne.

The 73-year-old, who had been the Prince of Wales — the title reserved for future British kings-in-waiting - has become the new monarch after the passing of his mother.



The new monarch will be known as King Charles III, Buckingham Palace confirmed Thursday.

Charles was sent off to school rather than being tutored privately at the palace, and after that he went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree at Cambridge. The young prince then served in both the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy, being deployed on several warships during the 1970s.

Prince Charles' role up to this point has largely been an exercise in waiting, and in carving out a meaningful role while doing so.

King Charles III will reign in his own way, but within the constraints of the constitutional monarchy.

