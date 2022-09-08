Queen Elizabeth’s funeral laid bare: Britain says ‘London Bridge is Down’

The funeral arrangements for Queen Elizabeth have officially been laid forward after the official announcement of her demise.



According to Geo News, the Queen's coffin will be transported via the royal train to St Pancras railway station in London, and later brought back to Buckingham Palace for her last rites, which will go on for a total of ten days.

Her official funeral will be held in Westminster, with two minutes of silence.

For those unversed, she will be buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel in Windsor, and the whole of London will observe a national holiday once the Queen is handed over to the Royal Family.

All stock, banks and all important institutions will be closed as well.