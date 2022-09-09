Princess Charlotte’s comparison video with Kate Middleton goes viral: Watch

Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton are proving to be royally popular on TikTok

Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton are proving to be royally popular on TikTok after a video of the little royal mirroring her mother went viral on the app, reported Newsweek.

The video, shared on the video-sharing platform by a user named royalfancams, showed the little Princess Charlotte in 2019 on her first day of school and was captioned: “Princess Charlotte is a hair twirler like her mummy.”

It managed to garner more than 600,000 views on TikTok with upwards on 14,000 likes, with Newsweek reporting that the video’s popularity jumped after Princess Charlotte started a new school near Windsor Castle on Thursday with her brothers George and Louis.





The video elicited some sweet reactions from viewers, with one user saying, “So beautiful,” while another wrote, “Beautiful mum and daughter.”

Charlotte’s hairstyle also has a lot to do with the comparisons to her mom, with the little royal seen rocking a ponytail with two braids in the front all through recent months, including during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.